Enigma Dan Brown: dal thriller passa a «La sinfonia degli animali», il suo primo libro per bambini

I'm excited to unleash Wild Symphony in September! Hoping you enjoy reading and listening as much as I enjoyed writing and composing.

And for those who are wondering about my next Langdon thriller — it's coming along well. More news on that in the months to come! #WildSymphony https://t.co/9JXdTw8Sbn

— Dan Brown (@AuthorDanBrown) February 20, 2020