Sposa con l'abito trasparente, il look al matrimonio scatena le polemiche. Ma lei spiega: «È un messaggio alla mia futura figlia»

Scegliere l'abito per il matrimonio è un momento sacro per ogni sposa. Quello perfetto non esiste, anche perché la scelta è sempre questioni di gusti. Ma ce ne sono alcuni, decisamente particolari, che non possono restare lontani dalle critiche. È il caso dell'abito scelto da Ashley Raso, tiktoker australiana, che per le sue nozze ha scelto di andare all'altare con un vestito trasparente, che lascia intravedere la biancheria. Una scelta, che ha scatenato i suoi follower, divisi tra chi l'ha criticata e chi invece ha apprezzato il coraggio e l'originalità.

Il video pubblicato sul profilo TikTok di Ahsley Raso ha raggiunto 9 milioni di visualizzazioni, scatenando reazioni e commenti in tutto il mondo.

Nel filmato la sposa indossa felice il suo abito speciale, di raso e totalmente trasparente. Ashley lo ha abbinato a una fascia bianca, ma ciò che è risaltato è la biancheria intima, che ha scatenato i commenti dei follower. «Davvero pensi di andare in chiesa vestita così?», scrive un utente. E ancora: «Si dovrebbere avere rispetto dei luoghi sacri», oppure «questo è il risultato quando non sai più come attirare l'attenzione». Ma c'è anche chi ha apprezzato la scelta: «È bellissimo, me ne farò fare uno simile quando arriverà il mio momento», si legge.

#fashiontrends #justmarried #weddingtiktok #firstlook #wedding #bride #fashion ♬ Originalton - 🎀🍙Sia Collection🍙🎀 @ashley.raso @House of Harper thank you for trusting in my vision to bring this dress to life. I have had a passion for design and fashion all of my life and so when I went to Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to make a see-through wedding dress, the ulitmate fashion statement, the were instantly thrilled and on board. We pushed ourselves think creatively and outside of the box, whilst still keeping the dress refined and classy. The end product exceeded all of my expectations. Danny and Isabelle, your creative minds are like nothing I’ve ever experienced. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. My future daughter will thank you one day for allowing her Mum to be fearless and take risks that make her happy. #weddingdress

Alle tante critiche, Ashley Raso ha voluto rispondere spiegando la motivazione di farsi fare un abito così particolare. «L'ho indossato per mandare un messaggio alla mia futura figlia: deve sapere che potrà indossare tutto quello che vuole senza paura», ha scritto.