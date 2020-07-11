​Australia: cucciolo di vombatide salvato dal marsupio della mamma morta

Pelo e Contropelo
Sabato 11 Luglio 2020 di Marta Ferraro
​Australia: cucciolo di vombatide salvato dal marsupio della mamma morta
Un residente di Canberra, Australia, ha salvato un vombatide dal marsupio della madre morta, dopo essere stata investita da un'auto, e lo ha consegnato all'ACT Fauna selvatica, dove è stato accolto e dove hanno duramente combattuto per tenerlo in vita.

LEGGI ANCHE Australia, squalo attacca surfista di 17 anni: il ragazzo morto per le gravi lesioni alle gambe

Elsie, come la chiamano - si è rivelata essere una femmina - al momento dell'incidente viveva nel marsupio della mamma da appena tre mesi, quando normalmente questi piccoli marsupiali ci vivono per i loro primi sei-otto mesi.
Ora Elsie ha poco più di sei mesi e le è stato creato un account Instagram, che documenta la sua crescita e la sua quotidianità. 

Quando arrivò al centro di cura, pesava solo 120 grammi e doveva essere nutrita ogni tre ore con due millilitri di un integratore di latte materno, ora pesa quasi 1,5 chili e passa gran parte della giornata a dormire, avvolta in una coperta che sostituisce il marsupio della madre.

 
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PELO E CONTROPELO

VIDEO PIu VISTO

promo

LE PIÚ CONDIVISE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING