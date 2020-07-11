​Australia: cucciolo di vombatide salvato dal marsupio della mamma morta

LEGGI ANCHE Australia, squalo attacca surfista di 17 anni: il ragazzo morto per le gravi lesioni alle gambe
Elsie, come la chiamano - si è rivelata essere una femmina - al momento dell'incidente viveva nel marsupio della mamma da appena tre mesi, quando normalmente questi piccoli marsupiali ci vivono per i loro primi sei-otto mesi.
Ora Elsie ha poco più di sei mesi e le è stato creato un account Instagram, che documenta la sua crescita e la sua quotidianità.
Quando arrivò al centro di cura, pesava solo 120 grammi e doveva essere nutrita ogni tre ore con due millilitri di un integratore di latte materno, ora pesa quasi 1,5 chili e passa gran parte della giornata a dormire, avvolta in una coperta che sostituisce il marsupio della madre.
