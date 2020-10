Eletto l'orso più grasso in un popolare concorso in Alaska: pesa 630 chili

Match 11: Lardaceous Leviathan Levels Chunky Challenger

The votes are in! You’ve crowned the Earl of Avoirdupois, bear 747, the 2020 Fat Bear Week Champion. No longer the runner-up, 747 fulfills the fate of the fat and fabulous as he heads off to hibernation.#FatBearWeek pic.twitter.com/NpyguJiZb4

— Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 7, 2020