Fotografo attaccato da un «ligre» durante un safari: le immagini fanno il giro del web

Pelo e Contropelo
Giovedì 2 Gennaio 2020 di Remo Sabatini
Fotografo attaccato da un
Quando si ha che fare con un grosso felino, sia esso leone o tigre, non si sa mai cosa può succedere. Se poi, quel gattone, non è nè uno nè l'altro ma somiglia a tutti e due, la sorpresa è doppia. Come nel caso capitato a Steve Winter, un noto fotografo americano di National Geographic che, nonostante anni di esperienza alle spalle, se l'è vista brutta quando il grosso predatore che voleva fotografare da vicino, si è avvicinato molto più del previsto. Tutto era iniziato quando Steve, al lavoro per conto della storica pubblicazione americana, si trovava in Oklahoma, presso il Safari Sanctuary, per prendere qualche scatto di un esemplare di ligre in cattività. Il ligre, chiamato anche leontigre, come illustrato dalle immagini diffuse sui social dallo stesso Winter, è un animale che nasce dall'incrocio di un leone maschio ed una tigre femmina.

LEGGI ANCHE --> Zoo safari, animali trattati come giocattoli: scoppia la polemica

Un mix creato ad arte pressoché sconosciuto in natura, se si esclude qualche esemplare leggendario narrato dagli anziani di alcuni villaggi indiani anticamente molto popolati da tigri e leoni asiatici. Dopo i primi approcci di rito, come testimoniano le immagini, l'addetta che tiene il felino al guinzaglio, si avvicina al fotografo. Non è chiaro se voglia farli incontrare o se Winter sia alla ricerca di una paio di scatti d'effetto ravvicinatissimi. Fatto sta che tutto accade in pochi secondi. Il cucciolone, poco meno di due anni d'età e 130 kg di muscoli, improvvisamente si disinteressa di tutto e punta al fotografo afferrandogli un braccio. Tutti i tentativi di tenere a bada l'animale sembrano inutili. Tanto che, a quel punto, si teme l'irreparabile. E invece niente. Il felino molla la preda e il viso del fotografo accenna addirittura un sorriso. Così, insieme allo spavento e lo scampato pericolo, restano un paio di quesiti insoluti. Il leontigre stava giocando o faceva sul serio? A chi chiederlo, al leone o alla tigre?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jumped by a 275-pound "ti-liger” on assignment in Oklahoma—working on “The Tiger Next Door," a story on captive tigers in the US for the December National Geographic Magazine. See the link in my bio for the full story in the Dec issue of @natgeo.🎬 Video by Nick Ruggia @rujigga. Langely, an 18 month-old lion-tiger mix was discarded after he grew too big and dangerous for cub-petting and photo ops at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. He was adopted by Safari Sanctuary in Broken Arrow, OK, where he's lived inside a house and is walked around the property on a leash like a pet. He was still young and playful—and charged me when I was squatting to photograph him. I was unhurt. Safari Sanctuary is no longer open to the public. My experiences shooting this story raised many questions. Most people don’t know that there are more tigers living in captivity in the United States than still survive in the wild; visitors are wrongly led to believe they’re helping conservation when they visit these attractions. Tigers that are crossed with lions have very serious health problems; these two species do not interbreed in nature and this is done strictly to attract tourists. There are also public safety issues: there is no national law on big cat ownership and Oklahoma has no state law on owning big cats. The Big Cat Public Safety Act, currently in the US Senate and the House, would better protect both animals and the public. #tiger @natgeo

Un post condiviso da Steve Winter (@stevewinterphoto) in data:

Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:35 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PELO E CONTROPELO

VIDEO PIu VISTO

promo

LE PIÚ CONDIVISE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING