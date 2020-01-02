Fotografo attaccato da un «ligre» durante un safari: le immagini fanno il giro del web

LEGGI ANCHE --> Zoo safari, animali trattati come giocattoli: scoppia la polemica
Un mix creato ad arte pressoché sconosciuto in natura, se si esclude qualche esemplare leggendario narrato dagli anziani di alcuni villaggi indiani anticamente molto popolati da tigri e leoni asiatici. Dopo i primi approcci di rito, come testimoniano le immagini, l'addetta che tiene il felino al guinzaglio, si avvicina al fotografo. Non è chiaro se voglia farli incontrare o se Winter sia alla ricerca di una paio di scatti d'effetto ravvicinatissimi. Fatto sta che tutto accade in pochi secondi. Il cucciolone, poco meno di due anni d'età e 130 kg di muscoli, improvvisamente si disinteressa di tutto e punta al fotografo afferrandogli un braccio. Tutti i tentativi di tenere a bada l'animale sembrano inutili. Tanto che, a quel punto, si teme l'irreparabile. E invece niente. Il felino molla la preda e il viso del fotografo accenna addirittura un sorriso. Così, insieme allo spavento e lo scampato pericolo, restano un paio di quesiti insoluti. Il leontigre stava giocando o faceva sul serio? A chi chiederlo, al leone o alla tigre?
Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:35 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Jumped by a 275-pound "ti-liger” on assignment in Oklahoma—working on “The Tiger Next Door," a story on captive tigers in the US for the December National Geographic Magazine. See the link in my bio for the full story in the Dec issue of @natgeo.🎬 Video by Nick Ruggia @rujigga. Langely, an 18 month-old lion-tiger mix was discarded after he grew too big and dangerous for cub-petting and photo ops at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. He was adopted by Safari Sanctuary in Broken Arrow, OK, where he's lived inside a house and is walked around the property on a leash like a pet. He was still young and playful—and charged me when I was squatting to photograph him. I was unhurt. Safari Sanctuary is no longer open to the public. My experiences shooting this story raised many questions. Most people don’t know that there are more tigers living in captivity in the United States than still survive in the wild; visitors are wrongly led to believe they’re helping conservation when they visit these attractions. Tigers that are crossed with lions have very serious health problems; these two species do not interbreed in nature and this is done strictly to attract tourists. There are also public safety issues: there is no national law on big cat ownership and Oklahoma has no state law on owning big cats. The Big Cat Public Safety Act, currently in the US Senate and the House, would better protect both animals and the public. #tiger @natgeo