Oltre 300 gatti scoperti in un piccolo appartamento e salvati dai volontari: le foto fanno il giro del mondo

Martedì 7 Maggio 2019, 12:18 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 07-05-2019 12:42

Oltre 300in un piccolo appartamento. È l'incredibile scena che si sono trovati davanti i volontari della, un'associazione impegnata nell'aiuto ai felini, con sede nella città canadese. I volontari hanno anche pubblicato una serie di foto che mostrano chiaramente la situazione che si sono trovati di fronte. I gatti affollano il soggiorno, occupano ogni singolo gradino delle scale, stazionano in bagno e sul pianale della cucina.A chiamare la Toronto cat rescue sono stati i vicini, allarmati per la presenza di una settantina di gatti fuori dall'appartamento. Non è chiaro se la proprietaria passerà dei guai con la legge ma a quanto pare i felini erano tutti in buone condizioni: alcuni affammati o assetati, ma nulla di grave. Niente pulci, niente patologie, denti sani. Gli esemplari verranno adottati.