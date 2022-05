Nadeem Riaz, ex ambasciatore pachistano in Italia condannato per molestie durante il suo servizio a Roma

Won my sexual harassment claim against Mr. Nadeem Riaz, Ex-Ambassador to Italy. It was a long fight for justice and would especially like to thank my lawyer @Pansota1 for vociferously arguing my case. I am also grateful to the @kashmalamna for patiently hearing & deciding my case

