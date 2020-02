Terremoto in Calabria: trema la terra in serata in provincia di Catanzaro, paura tra la popolazione

Earthquake Ml. 2.4 20/02/02 21:26

Gmt.39.0692 16.6037 dpt 6.3km.

Near city Taverna.

Data from SURVEY-INGV.

(Do not use for safety purpose).

— Sara Electronic Instruments - Bulletin (@SaraSeismoBUL) February 2, 2020