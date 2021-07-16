Terremoto in Umbria, scossa di 3.6 a Norcia: avvertita anche nelle Marche e in Abruzzo

Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Terremoto in Umbria, forte scossa a Norcia: avvertita anche nelle Marche e in Abruzzo

Una scossa di terremoto è stata registrata oggi a Norcia (Perugia) intorno alle ore 10. Secondo le stime fornite da Ingv, la magnitudo del sisma si attesta sui 3.6 gradi, l'epicentro a 11 km di profondità. Sui social numerose segnalazioni, secondo cui il terremoto sarebbe stato avvertito anche nelle Marche e in Abruzzo. 

