Terremoto in Umbria, scossa di 3.6 a Norcia: avvertita anche nelle Marche e in Abruzzo

Una scossa di terremoto è stata registrata oggi a Norcia (Perugia) intorno alle ore 10. Secondo le stime fornite da Ingv, la magnitudo del sisma si attesta sui 3.6 gradi, l'epicentro a 11 km di profondità. Sui social numerose segnalazioni, secondo cui il terremoto sarebbe stato avvertito anche nelle Marche e in Abruzzo.
[DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 3.6 ore 10:00 IT del 16-07-2021 a 2 km W Norcia (PG) Prof=11Km #INGV_27575091 https://t.co/U7W5jF4mXS
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) July 16, 2021
