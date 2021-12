Regno Unito, sbaglia manovra e finisce con l'auto dentro il supermercato

Sainsbury's, Osmaston Park Road, Derby. In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please. Audi drives in to shop window. Investigation ongoing but initial CCTV enquiries shows poor standard of driving in car park. No injuries but lots and lots of damage. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/cDWoBwTJpy

— Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) December 19, 2021