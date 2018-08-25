Bus turistico si ribalta e precipita in un burrone: almeno 15 morti e 27 feriti

Dramma in Bulgaria. Almeno 15 persone sono rimaste uccise e 27 ferite quando un bus turistico si è rovesciato lungo un'autostrada vicino a Sofia precipitando in un burrone per oltre 20 metri.
Ne ha dato notizia il ministro della Salute bulgaro Kiril Ananiev.
The bus has lost control, hit a few cars on its way and has come out of the roadway. The machine has overturned and has fallen from 20 meters to a ground below the road level. pic.twitter.com/phy73a1XbL
