Bus turistico si ribalta e precipita in un burrone: almeno 15 morti e 27 feriti

Dramma in Bulgaria. Almeno 15 persone sono rimaste uccise e 27 ferite quando un bus turistico si è rovesciato lungo un'autostrada vicino a Sofia precipitando in un burrone per oltre 20 metri. 



Ne ha dato notizia il ministro della Salute bulgaro Kiril Ananiev.
Sabato 25 Agosto 2018, 20:32 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 25-08-2018 21:44
