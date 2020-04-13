Coronavirus, morto un membro dello staff della Commissione Ue

Lunedì 13 Aprile 2020
Coronavirus, morto un membro della Commissione Ue

Un membro dello staff della Commissione europea è deceduto a causa del coronavirus. Lo riferisce con «estrema tristezza» in un tweet la presidente Ursula von der Leyen, esprimendo le sue «sentite condoglianze» alla famiglia e un pensiero di vicinanza ai colleghi dell'Ercea, il Consiglio europeo della ricerca e del Direttorato generale per la ricerca e l'innovazione.

 

