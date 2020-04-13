Coronavirus, morto un membro dello staff della Commissione Ue

Un membro dello staff della Commissione europea è deceduto a causa del coronavirus. Lo riferisce con «estrema tristezza» in un tweet la presidente Ursula von der Leyen, esprimendo le sue «sentite condoglianze» alla famiglia e un pensiero di vicinanza ai colleghi dell'Ercea, il Consiglio europeo della ricerca e del Direttorato generale per la ricerca e l'innovazione.

I am extremely sad to announce the passing away yesterday of a devoted Commission member of staff, who had fallen ill to COVID-19. I present my heartfelt condolences to his family, and my thoughts are also with his colleagues from the ERCEA and the wider DG Research & Innovation.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 13, 2020