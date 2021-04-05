Disney Springs, visitatore arrestato per aver saltato il controllo temperatura: «Ma ho speso 15.000 dollari»

Lunedì 5 Aprile 2021 di Marta Ferraro
Un turista della Louisiana, USA, che ha saltato il controllo della temperatura corporea a Disney Springs, ha riferito alla polizia che non ha voluto lasciare la struttura perché aveva speso 15.000 dollari per le sue...

