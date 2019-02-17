Il Mattino > Primo Piano > Esteri

Trump all'Unione Europea: «Processi 800 combattenti Isis catturati dagli Usa o li liberiamo»

Ultimatum di Donald Trump all'Unione Europea. «Gli Stati Uniti chiedono a Gran Bretagna, Francia, Germania e altri alleati europei di prendersi gli 800 combattenti dell'Isis che hanno catturato in Siria e di processarli. Il Califfato è pronto a cadere. L'alternativa non è buona ed è che saremo costretti a rilasciarli», twitta Donald Trump, sottolineando che gli Usa «non vogliono vedere questi combattenti penetrare Europa, dove si prevede che vadano. Noi abbiamo fatto e speso molto, ora tocca ad altri fare il lavoro che sanno fare».
 

Domenica 17 Febbraio 2019, 09:23 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 17-02-2019 10:11
