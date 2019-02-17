Trump all'Unione Europea: «Processi 800 combattenti Isis catturati dagli Usa o li liberiamo»

Ultimatum di Donald Trump all'Unione Europea.

li Stati Uniti chiedono a Gran Bretagna, Francia, Germania e altri alleati europei di prendersi gli 800 combattenti dell'Isis che hanno catturato in Siria e di processarli. Il Califfato è pronto a cadere. L'alternativa non è buona ed è che saremo costretti a rilasciarli», twitta Donald Trump, sottolineando che gli Usa «non vogliono vedere questi combattenti penetrare Europa, dove si prevede che vadano. Noi abbiamo fatto e speso molto, ora tocca ad altri fare il lavoro che sanno fare».

....The U.S. does not want to watch as these ISIS fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go. We do so much, and spend so much - Time for others to step up and do the job that they are so capable of doing. We are pulling back after 100% Caliphate victory!