Donald Trump e Melania visitano le truppe americane in Iraq: «Nessun piano di ritiro»

Donald Trump e Melania sono arrivati in Iraq per visitare le truppe americane. La visita a sorpresa è stata annunciata dalla portavoce della Casa Bianca, Sarah Huckabee Sanders in un tweet. 
 
«Nessun piano» per ritirare le truppe americane dall'Iraq, ha detto, secondo quanto riportato dai media americani, il presidente americano Donald Trump. Si tratta della prima visita del presidente in Iraq da commander-in-chief.
MercoledÃ¬ 26 Dicembre 2018, 20:45 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 26-12-2018 20:54
