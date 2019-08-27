Il Mattino > Primo Piano > Esteri

Trump su Twitter con refuso: «Spero che Giuseppi Conte resti premier»

Trump su Twitter: «Speriamo che Conte resti premier»
Donald Trump loda su Twitter «l'altamente rispettato primo ministro della repubblica italiana, Giuseppi Conte». «Ha rappresentato l'Italia in modo energico al G7. Ama il suo Paese grandemente e lavora bene con gli Usa. Un uomo molto talentuoso che spero resti primo ministro!», scrive, lanciando di fatto un endorsement ad un bis di Conte, pur sbagliandone il nome.
   
Martedì 27 Agosto 2019, 16:33 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 27-08-2019 16:43
