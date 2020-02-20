Il salvataggio di una donna sepolta da una valanga

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Un gruppo di sciatori, tra cui i quali lo snowboarder professionista Victor Liebenguth, hanno soccorso due donne rimaste sepolte sotto una valanga di neve su una montagna a Verbier, in Svizzera, secondo quanto riferisce The Sun.Un video, che documenta il salvataggio, mostra una delle vittime, completamente coperta dalla neve e che a malapena riesce a chiedere aiuto. Inoltre, si possono notare i soccorritori che supportati dalle pale scavano senza sosta per liberare la donna e la sua amica che si trova a qualche metro di distanza.Nonostante gli attimi di angoscia, entrambe le donne sono rimaste incolumi. Liebenguth ha diffuso il video su Instagram per sensibilizzare sull'importanza di informarsi sulle condizioni meteorologiche prima di andare in montagna.