Lisa De Vanna, la denuncia della stella del calcio femminile: «Molestie sessuali dalle mie compagne»

Not factually true. LDV has tried for 1.5 years to meet with Board, to finally get meeting, then cancelled & me as her mentor blocked by Chairman of FA. She finally met on 20.9.21. We submitted a request for Inquiry on 17.7.21 & still no response. https://t.co/uLui7cZYKW

