Sparatoria in Maryland, almeno tre morti: attentatore arrestato

Ci sarebbero almeno tre morti in una sparatoria a nord-est di Baltimora, in Maryland. I colpi sono stati esplosi nel centro distribuzione della catena delle farmacie Rite Aid.

BREAKING: Authorities are responding after reports of shots fired in #HarfordCounty, #Maryland. Multiple people were shot, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. Police said in a tweet there were "multiple victims." https://t.co/FmMOLFVgcD pic.twitter.com/VhH98T0BnL