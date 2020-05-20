Shad Gaspard, stella del wrestling, morto annegato per salvare la vita del figlio

Mercoledì 20 Maggio 2020
Shad Gaspard, stella del wrestling, morto annegato per salvare la vita del figlio
È ufficiale ora: è morto Shad Gaspard, 39 anni e The Beast, così era conosciuto nel mondo del Wrestling, famoso per aver recitato anche nel film di Marvel Black Panther. Gaspard è risultato prima disperso in mare e poi riconosciuto, quando è stato trovato un cadavere a riva. Il campione era a Venice Beach dove si era recato domenica con la famiglia. Durante il bagno in mare si sono scatenate forti correnti: Gaspard, il figlio di 10 anni e gli amici non sono riusciti a raggiungere la riva da soli. I bagnini che sono arrivati in soccorso sono riusciti, grazie all'aiuto di Shad, a mettere in salvo solo il figlio ma non lui, che è stato dichiarato disperso in mare. Qui il tweet della polizia allertata da un runner che aveva scoperto il cadavere poi collegato a Shad.

Questo invece il messaggio di cordoglio della World Wrestling Entertainment che ha ricordato che Shad ha salvato suo figlio e che era già intervenuto in situazioni di emergenza: nel 2016 aveva sventato una rapina a mano armata a Coral Springs.

