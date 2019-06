​New York, l'aeroporto di Newark chiuso per un atterraggio di emergenza

Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport [97] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) 15 giugno 2019

Passengers have been safely deplaned following an earlier incident at EWR and the airport is working to resume flight activity. Delays are expected. [98] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) 15 giugno 2019

FAA Statement on United Airlines Flight 627: pic.twitter.com/ORl3Phss06 — The FAA (@FAANews) 15 giugno 2019

Sabato 15 Giugno 2019, 20:38 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 15-06-2019 22:05

