Nigeria, esplode la protesta contro i femminicidi: due studentesse struprate e uccise in pochi giorni

Mercoledì 10 Giugno 2020
In Nigeria montano le proteste delle donne contro le violenze. L’ultima manifestazione due giorni fa, la precedente era stata il 1 giugno. Le ultime vittime sono due studentesse, Vera Uwaila Omozuma, 22 anni, frequentava microbiologia ed è stata uccisa con un estintore dopo essere stata violentata da un gruppo di ragazzi in una chiesa di Benin City,  dove spesso si fermava a studiare. L’altra, Barakat Bello, è stata stuprata e uccisa durante un furto nella sua abitazione. Women against rape ha denunciato l’aumento di violenze domestiche durante la pandemia ma anche il fenomeno degli attacchi alle studentesse. Per l’Unicef  una ragazza nigeriana su 4 ha subito una qualche forma di violenza sessuale. Per Women against Rape si tratta di una “pratica culturale”, di una diretta conseguenza dell’idea diffusa anche tra le istituzioni per la quale la violenza sulle donne «è una questione che riguarda le donne».

Il primo giugno un gruppo di manifestanti vestiti di nero, tra cui molti studenti, hanno marciato verso il quartier generale della polizia a Benin City chiedendo giustizia per Vera Uwaila Omozuma, è stato lanciato l’hashtag #JusticeforUwa# . L'omicidio della studentessa è il terzo in pochi giorni, 24 ore prima un’altra ragazza, Tina Esekwe, 16 anni, veniva uccisa a Lagos e Jennifer, 12 anni, veniva a sua volta violentata e uccisa a Jigawa, sempre da un gruppo di ragazzi.





 



 

