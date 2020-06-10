Nigeria, esplode la protesta contro i femminicidi: due studentesse struprate e uccise in pochi giorni

Mafia nigeriana tra riti voodoo sulle donne e sette segrete, decine di arresti in Italia
Tratta di esseri umani, sempre più vittime: il 23 per cento sono bambine e adolescenti
Il primo giugno un gruppo di manifestanti vestiti di nero, tra cui molti studenti, hanno marciato verso il quartier generale della polizia a Benin City chiedendo giustizia per Vera Uwaila Omozuma, è stato lanciato l’hashtag #JusticeforUwa# . L'omicidio della studentessa è il terzo in pochi giorni, 24 ore prima un’altra ragazza, Tina Esekwe, 16 anni, veniva uccisa a Lagos e Jennifer, 12 anni, veniva a sua volta violentata e uccisa a Jigawa, sempre da un gruppo di ragazzi.
You see this beautifully covered lady?— Àdùkẹ́ Ìbàdàn (@Dammielawlar) June 3, 2020
She got RAPED and MURDERED around her Akinyele home in ÌBÀDÀN yesterday!!#JusticeForBarakat#JusticeForUwa#JusticeForTina#SayNoToRapist pic.twitter.com/XbvhO2xH6k
We are joining people in #Nigeria to demand justice for 22 year-old student Uwavera Omozuwa who was murdered and raped in a Nigerian church. Violence against women must stop. Authorities have to ensure #JusticeForUwa & all other women. pic.twitter.com/lWLyrGQQbS— Amnesty International (@amnesty) June 3, 2020
Ultimo aggiornamento: 16:30 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
NOTIFICHE ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT