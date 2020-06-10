Nigeria, esplode la protesta contro i femminicidi: due studentesse struprate e uccise in pochi giorni

è una questione che riguarda le donne

Il primo giugno un gruppo di manifestanti vestiti di nero, tra cui molti studenti, hanno marciato verso il quartier generale della polizia a Benin City chiedendo giustizia per Vera Uwaila Omozuma, è stato lanciato l’hashtag #JusticeforUwa# . L'omicidio della studentessa

è il terzo in pochi giorni, 24 ore prima un’altra ragazza, Tina Esekwe, 16 anni, veniva uccisa a Lagos e Jennifer, 12 anni, veniva a sua volta violentata e uccisa a Jigawa, sempre da un gruppo di ragazzi.

You see this beautifully covered lady? She got RAPED and MURDERED around her Akinyele home in ÌBÀDÀN yesterday!! #JusticeForBarakat #JusticeForUwa #JusticeForTina #SayNoToRapist pic.twitter.com/XbvhO2xH6k

We are joining people in #Nigeria to demand justice for 22 year-old student Uwavera Omozuwa who was murdered and raped in a Nigerian church. Violence against women must stop. Authorities have to ensure #JusticeForUwa & all other women. pic.twitter.com/lWLyrGQQbS