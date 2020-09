Tragedia al rodeo: disarcionato dal toro, cowboy muore a 20 anni

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson. He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time." - Coach Cody Hollingsworth. pic.twitter.com/wyIJ7VRJsK

— OKState Rodeo Team (@OkStateRodeo) September 18, 2020