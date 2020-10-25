La denuncia di una studentessa: «Un professore mi ha impedito di allattare durante la lezione online»

Una studentessa del Fresno City College, negli Stati Uniti, ha raccontato su Instagram che un docente le ha impedito di allattare la sua bambina al seno durante la lezione onile. Marcella Mares e i suoi colleghi di corso avevano ricevuto una mail dal professore che li avvisava dell'obbligo di tenere accesi webcam e microfoni durante la lezione, solo così avrebbero potuto avere i crediti. Marcella ha risposto che, se avesse avuto necessità di allattare la bambina, avrebbe spento la webcam. Ma il docente le ha risposto: «Fallo nel tempo libero».
«Non volevo pubblicare questa foto - scrive su Instagram Marcella - perché la volevo solo per me, ma volevo solo dimostrare che posso concentrarmi in classe mentre allatto mio figlio. Il mio professore ha cambiato i requisiti per la lezione e ha detto che dovevamo avere la videocamera e il microfono accesi per ricevere il credito per la parte di frequenza della lezione. Gli ho detto che ovviamente non ho problemi con la videocamera e il microfono accesi, ma di tanto in tanto potrei aver bisogno di spegnerli per allattare mia figlia. La sua risposta è stata "non è quello che dovresti fare durante le lezioni. Fallo nel tuo tempo libero". Non ho risposto e sono andata in classe circa mezz'ora dopo. La prima cosa che ha detto a tutta la classe durante la nostra riunione sullo zoom è stata: “Ho ricevuto questa strana e-mail da uno studente che dichiarava di dover fare cose inappropriate durante le lezioni. Ragazzi, dovete capire che ora avete delle priorità e dovete mettere da parte tutte quelle distrazioni o essere creativi quando vostro figlio ha bisogno di voi e dare la vostra piena attenzione nella mia classe”. Se mi conosci, sai quanto mi ha fatto incazzare. Una cosa era inviare l'email dicendomi cosa posso e non posso fare a casa mia con mia figlia. Ma è tutta un'altra cosa quando ha annunciato di aver ricevuto un'email "strana" su cose "inappropriate". Mi sono sentita così demotivata durante la lezione.... Sono stato umiliata.....Spero che quest'uomo ci pensi prima di decidere di continuare la sua carriera, se ne ha ancora una. Le mamme che allattano e ogni mamma che sta cercando di destreggiarsi tra scuola, lavoro e un bambino dovrebbe essere lodata, non umiliata. Amo la mia bambina e sceglierei la sua salute su qualsiasi cosa o chiunque, in qualsiasi giorno della settimana!»
Dopo aver protestato con la responsabile del regolamento scolastico la studentessa ha ricevuto una mail di scuse.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
