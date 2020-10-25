La denuncia di una studentessa: «Un professore mi ha impedito di allattare durante la lezione online»

Una studentessa del Fresno City College, negli Stati Uniti, ha raccontato su Instagram che un docente le ha impedito di allattare la sua bambina al seno durante la lezione onile. Marcella Mares e i suoi colleghi di corso avevano ricevuto una mail dal professore che li avvisava dell'obbligo di tenere accesi webcam e microfoni durante la lezione, solo così avrebbero potuto avere i crediti. Marcella ha risposto che, se avesse avuto necessità di allattare la bambina, avrebbe spento la webcam. Ma il docente le ha risposto: «Fallo nel tempo libero».

«Non volevo pubblicare questa foto - scrive su Instagram Marcella - perché la volevo solo per me, ma volevo solo dimostrare che posso concentrarmi in classe mentre allatto mio figlio. Il mio professore ha cambiato i requisiti per la lezione e ha detto che dovevamo avere la videocamera e il microfono accesi per ricevere il credito per la parte di frequenza della lezione. Gli ho detto che ovviamente non ho problemi con la videocamera e il microfono accesi, ma di tanto in tanto potrei aver bisogno di spegnerli per allattare mia figlia. La sua risposta è stata "non è quello che dovresti fare durante le lezioni. Fallo nel tuo tempo libero". Non ho risposto e sono andata in classe circa mezz'ora dopo. La prima cosa che ha detto a tutta la classe durante la nostra riunione sullo zoom è stata: “Ho ricevuto questa strana e-mail da uno studente che dichiarava di dover fare cose inappropriate durante le lezioni. Ragazzi, dovete capire che ora avete delle priorità e dovete mettere da parte tutte quelle distrazioni o essere creativi quando vostro figlio ha bisogno di voi e dare la vostra piena attenzione nella mia classe”. Se mi conosci, sai quanto mi ha fatto incazzare. Una cosa era inviare l'email dicendomi cosa posso e non posso fare a casa mia con mia figlia. Ma è tutta un'altra cosa quando ha annunciato di aver ricevuto un'email "strana" su cose "inappropriate". Mi sono sentita così demotivata durante la lezione.... Sono stato umiliata.....Spero che quest'uomo ci pensi prima di decidere di continuare la sua carriera, se ne ha ancora una. Le mamme che allattano e ogni mamma che sta cercando di destreggiarsi tra scuola, lavoro e un bambino dovrebbe essere lodata, non umiliata. Amo la mia bambina e sceglierei la sua salute su qualsiasi cosa o chiunque, in qualsiasi giorno della settimana!»

Dopo aver protestato con la responsabile del regolamento scolastico la studentessa ha ricevuto una mail di scuse.

