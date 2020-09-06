Terremoto in Cile di magnitudo 6.5: la scossa ripresa dalle telecamere di sorveglianza

New Earthquake with 6.8 magnitude in Coquimbo, Chile | NuevoTemblor magn... https://t.co/hy1TBDofPR via @YouTube— info24 (@Info24Online) September 6, 2020
New Earthquake with 6.8 magnitude in Coquimbo, Chile | NuevoTemblor magnitud 6,8 en Coquimbo, Chile#sismo #chile #earthquake #tongoy #coquimbo #Temblor #Bomberos
Ultimo aggiornamento: 08:40 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
CHILE - Security Camera captures the strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake in ... https://t.co/wlvUkswoUT via @YouTube— TetovaOnline (@TetovaOnline) September 6, 2020
CHILE - Security Camera captures the strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Tongoy | 6 September 2020#Sismo #Chile #Earthquake #Tongoy #Coquimbo #Temblor #Bomberos
NOTIFICHE ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT