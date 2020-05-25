Terremoto in Nuova Zelanda, la premier Ardern in diretta tv: «Abbiamo una scossa qui...»

Primo Piano > Esteri
Lunedì 25 Maggio 2020
Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 5.8 ha colpito la Nuova Zelanda, in mare vicino alla costa sud dell'isola settentrionale, non lontano dalla città di Wellington. Il sisma è stato ripreso in diretta televisiva proprio con la premier neozelandese, Jacinda Ardern, impegnata in un'intervista. Durante il collegamento, il primo ministro ha detto al giornalista: «Ryan (il nome del giornalista ndr) abbiamo una scossa di terremoto in questo momento...». Le immagini delle telecamere tremano infatti per un momento poi tutto torna alla normalità.

 

Il terremoto è stato evidenziato anche dall'istituto geosismico americano Usgs e i media locali hanno parlato di una «scossa molto forte e prolungata». Geonet ha localizzato l'epicentro a 30 km a nordovest di Levin, a una profondità di 37 km. Per ora non si segnalano vittime o danni particolari né sono stati diramati allarmi tsunami. Ultimo aggiornamento: 08:42 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

