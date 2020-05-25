Terremoto in Nuova Zelanda, la premier Ardern in diretta tv: «Abbiamo una scossa qui...»

New Zealand hit with a 5.8 earthquake (no damage yet reported) while PM Ardern is doing a TV interview.— CRT (@StoryofEverest) May 24, 2020
I’d praise her coolness under pressure, but I just assume the very earth itself knows not to mess with her at this point and stopped out of respect. pic.twitter.com/dH5N4JCTo4
Il terremoto è stato evidenziato anche dall'istituto geosismico americano Usgs e i media locali hanno parlato di una «scossa molto forte e prolungata». Geonet ha localizzato l'epicentro a 30 km a nordovest di Levin, a una profondità di 37 km. Per ora non si segnalano vittime o danni particolari né sono stati diramati allarmi tsunami. Ultimo aggiornamento: 08:42 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
NOTIFICHE ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT