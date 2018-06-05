Usa-Corea, il 12 giugno vertice tra Trump e Kim Jong-un sull'isola di Sentosa

«La sede per il summit di Singapore tra il presidente degli Stati Uniti e il leader Kim Jong-un sarà il Capella Hotel sull'isola di Sentosa. Ringraziamo i nostri grandi amici di Singapore per la loro ospitalità». Lo ha annunciato Sarah Sanders, portavoce della Casa Bianca, con un tweet. ha scritto Sanders. Il vertice tra Trump e Kim è in programma il 12 giugno.

UPDATE: The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.