Ucraina, in Giappone la "pietra assassina" si è rotta: cosa è la maledizione che sta diffondendo la paura sui social

The Sessho-seki, a famous rock in Nasu, Japan that was said to have imprisoned the evil nine-tailed fox demoness Tamamo-no-Mae, was found broken in half.



After nearly 1,000 years, the demon vixen is presumably once again on the loose. https://t.co/Fz3yRLy4qQ

— Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) March 6, 2022