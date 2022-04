Demydiv, gli abitanti allagano il villaggio ucraino per rallentare i russi: «Abbiamo salvato Kiev»

My fellow Ukrainians have flooded the village Demydiv along with the fields around it. This has created a swamp that gave the Ukrainian army time to prepare the defense of Kyiv. Ordinary citizens, who behave as heroes. No regrets, just a willing to win. Bravery is in our DNA. pic.twitter.com/RjS4GerrqN

— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 28, 2022