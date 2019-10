Si addormenta, l'autista Uber lo porta dall'altra parte del paese e vuole 1.500 sterline per il servizio

Spent this week trying to get answers from @uber as to how my driver managed to drive me halfway up the UK while I dozed off thinking I was headed from Fulham to Croydon.



Woken up in the Midlands!



Didn’t hear a peep from my driver. £1453.86. 5 1/2 hrs on surge price x2. pic.twitter.com/10Bn21vQQg