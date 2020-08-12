Undicenne balla a piedi nudi sotto la pioggia, il video diventa virale: vince una borsa di studio all'Accademia

Anthony Mmesoma Madu, un ragazzo nigeriano di 11 anni, è stato filmato a giugno mentre ballava a piedi nudi sotto la pioggia. La sua esibizione è diventata presto virale e le sue sorprendenti doti artistiche hanno fatto in breve tempo il giro del mondo. Dato il talento del giovane, una prestigiosa accademia di danza di New York ha deciso di offrirgli una borsa di studio per permettergli di diventare un ballerino professionista.
‘Ballet is my life and I practice everywhere, and when I am dancing I feel as if I am on top of the world,' says this 11-year-old Nigerian boy whose dancing has caught the attention of the world https://t.co/5YCApBQHUs pic.twitter.com/MHywUQVOLm— Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2020
As a dance school in Africa, and Nigeria to be precise our academy stands to educate our audience that ballet is here to stay; "It's for both boys and girls'' said Anthony Mmmesoma Madu. (When ballet was created 400 years ago, it was created for men. Men were the first dancers. a @collagedance ) Special shoutout to all parents who have have allowed their boys to dance. Speaking from the Nigerian perspective most children are enrolled in school to have a white collar job but never to become a dancer. We hope supportive and inspirational mom like Anthony's mom has given us a reason for early child talent discovery. We are the Nigerian ballet school. A heartfelt thank you to our partners @blacksinballet @ingridsilva @jmentzos @fabiocmariano @m.s.t_dance_center @ruangaldino @travelingtutusinc @fernandomontan0 @thalemawilliamsstudiosusvi @grishkoworld @nikolayworld @bbcnews @graceekpu @balletnoire @abtschool @hurkmanslinda @katwildish #boys #blackboydancetoo #boyswillbeboys ##boyscan #blackboysrock #blackdancers #goboy #dancer #blacklivesmatter #qualityaboveall #nigerianballetschool #nigeria #leapofdanceacademy #vocationaltraining #boys #dancingintherain #viralvideo #vocationalballetschool #goon #bbc #bbcafrica #bbcnews #2020
Secondo quanto riferisce Reuters, a partire dal prossimo anno Anthony inizierà la sua formazione presso l'American Ballet Theatre, considerata una delle scuole più importanti degli Stati Uniti, gli è stato regalato, inoltre, un abbonamento Internet per poter cominciare a frequentare le lezioni online prima di trsferirsi in America.
«Quando i miei amici mi vedono ballare pensano: cosa sta facendo? Ora ho avuto una grande opportunità, andare negli Stati Uniti», ha detto Madu all'agenzia.
Antonhy ha iniziato a ballare alla Leap of Dance Academy nella città nigeriana di Lagos, che insegna gratuitamente ai suoi studenti. «Quando ballo, mi sento come se fossi in cima al mondo», ha confessato il ragazzo.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 16:58 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
NOTIFICHE ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT