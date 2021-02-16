Covid, Oms: «Contagi dimezzati da inizio anno, da 5 a 2,6 milioni a settimana»

Per la quinta settimana consecutiva Il numero dei casi di contagio da Covid-19 a livello globale è diminuito e il bilancio settimanale delle infezioni si è quasi dimezzato dall'inizio dell'anno: a renderlo noto tramite un post su Twitter è il direttore generale dell'Organizzazione mondiale della sanità (Oms), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. «I casi settimanali, ha precisato, sono passati da oltre cinque milioni nel periodo 4-10 gennaio a 2,6 milioni nel periodo 8-14 febbraio».

The number of #COVID19 cases globally declined for the fifth consecutive week. So far this year, the number of weekly reported cases has fallen by almost half, from more than 5M cases in the week of January 4 to 2.6M cases in the week starting February 8 – just five weeks. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 15, 2021

Covid, Oms ha trovato conferma di una diffusione molto estesa del virus a Wuhan a dicembre 2019: c'erano già 13 varianti

«Questo dimostra che semplici misure di salute pubblica funzionano contro il #COVID19, anche in presenza delle varianti - ha commentato il numero uno dell'Oms in un tweet successivo -. Ciò che conta adesso è come rispondiamo a questo trend. L'incendio non è domato, ma abbiamo ridotto le sue dimensioni. Se smettiamo di combatterlo su qualsiasi fronte, ritornerà ruggendo».

This shows that simple public health measures work against #COVID19, even in the presence of variants. What matters now is how we respond to this trend. The fire is not out, but we have reduced its size. If we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 15, 2021

