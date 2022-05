Tumore, un virus può combatterlo: inizia il test di fase 1 di "Vaxinia": ecco come funziona

“Interestingly, the same characteristics that eventually make cancer cells resistant to chemotherapy or radiation treatment actually enhance the success of oncolytic viruses, such as CF33-hNIS.”

- Yuman Fong



Learn more https://t.co/ypVeOfRws0$IMU #immunotherapy #oncolyticvirus pic.twitter.com/DZCccQmDV1

— Imugene | Cancer Immunotherapies (@TeamImugene) May 17, 2022