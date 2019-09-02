Chiara Ferragni piange di gioia, il video su Instagram: «Un momento di svolta nella mia vita»
Chiara Ferragni ha pubblicato un video girato lo scorso 24 aprile, mentre si trovava in vacanza in Polinesia con Fedez, che finora aveva tenuto per sè. Oggi lo ha condiviso con i suoi followers per condividere, come è abituata a fare, una emozione forte ed una felicità estrema, «un momento importante e di svolta nella mia vita» come dice nel video. Il motivo è l'imminente uscita del documentario sulla sua vita, Chiara Ferragni Unposted.
Nella didascalia Chiara scrive: «Per mesi ho pensato a questo momento: pochi giorni prima di presentare il documentario sulla mia vita come mi sentirò? Sarò felice? Orgogliosa? Impaurita? Eccitata? La creazione di questo documentario è stata il progetto più stimolante a cui abbia mai preso parte. Lasciare a qualcun altro, la regista Elisa Amoruso, raccontare la mia storia e approfondire tutto ciò che ho vissuto è stato spaventoso ma logico.
Essere in grado di mostrarvi come è iniziata la mia attività 10 anni fa e che non si tratta solo di pubblicare un bel selfie è stato di estrema importanza per me. Mostrarvi quanto la dedizione, il duro lavoro e credere in se stessi ripaga sempre. Ma allo stesso tempo non aver paura di parlare degli errori che ho fatto lungo la mia strada, delle persone che mi hanno abbattuto e di tutte le mie insicurezze».
For months I thought about this moment: a few days before presenting the documentary about my life, @chiaraferragniunposted to the world. How will I feel? Will I be happy? Proud? Scared? Excited? Creating this documentary has been the most challenging project I’ve ever taken part into. Letting someone else, the director @elisamoruso, tell my story and go deep in everything I’ve experienced has been scary but therepeutic. Being able to show you how my business started 10 years ago and that It’s not only about posting a nice selfie was of extreme importance to me. Showing you how much dedication, hard work and believing in yourself always pays off. But at the same time not being afraid of talking about the mistakes I’ve made along my way, people that took me down and all my insecurities. I recorded this video on April 2019, after seeing @chiaraferragniunposted one of the first times, and feeling super emotional and EXTREMELY happy. Thank you for letting me to this moment and giving me the power to tell my story, I hope this documentary will inspire you to follow your dreams and believe in yourself, against everybody else 💘
