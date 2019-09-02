Chiara Ferragni piange di gioia, il video su Instagram: «Un momento di svolta nella mia vita»

Lunedì 2 Settembre 2019, 15:22 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 02-09-2019 16:00

L'ultimo video pubblicato da Chiara Ferragni su Instagram potrebbe trarre in inganno i fan distratti - che si limitano a guardare l'anteprima - o quelli che non parlano l'italiano. L'influencer è in lacrime, con gli occhi rossi e ha un tono di voce evidentemente scosso. Ma non c'è nulla di cui preoccuparsi.Chiara Ferragni ha pubblicato un video girato lo scorso 24 aprile, mentre si trovava in vacanza in Polinesia con Fedez, che finora aveva tenuto per sè. Oggi lo ha condiviso con i suoi followers per condividere, come è abituata a fare, una emozione forte ed una felicità estrema, «un momento importante e di svolta nella mia vita» come dice nel video. Il motivo è l'imminente uscita del documentario sulla sua vita, Chiara Ferragni Unposted.Nella didascalia Chiara scrive: «Per mesi ho pensato a questo momento: pochi giorni prima di presentare il documentario sulla mia vita come mi sentirò? Sarò felice? Orgogliosa? Impaurita? Eccitata? La creazione di questo documentario è stata il progetto più stimolante a cui abbia mai preso parte. Lasciare a qualcun altro, la regista Elisa Amoruso, raccontare la mia storia e approfondire tutto ciò che ho vissuto è stato spaventoso ma logico.Essere in grado di mostrarvi come è iniziata la mia attività 10 anni fa e che non si tratta solo di pubblicare un bel selfie è stato di estrema importanza per me. Mostrarvi quanto la dedizione, il duro lavoro e credere in se stessi ripaga sempre. Ma allo stesso tempo non aver paura di parlare degli errori che ho fatto lungo la mia strada, delle persone che mi hanno abbattuto e di tutte le mie insicurezze».