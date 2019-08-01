Claudia Schiffer torna in copertina: la top model tedesca senza veli

Giovedì 1 Agosto 2019, 13:05 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 01-08-2019 13:18

Il ritorno di Claudia Schiffer. La celebre rivista di moda "Vogue" accoglie nuovamente, dopo 25 anni, la top model tedesca., la cui ultima copertina risale al febbraio del 1994, e Stephanie Seymour (anche lei torna dopo un'assenza di 32 anni datata giugno 1987) sono le cover girl del nuovo numero di Vogue Italia, in edicola dal 2 agosto. Per l'occasione, le due super-modelle si sono ritratte «da sole», in un doppio scatto con e senza abiti, sotto la supervisione della fotografa Collier Schorr.Le immagini sono infatti un omaggio al «female gaze», lo sguardo femminile con cui la fotografa newyorchese ha scelto di ritrarre due icone nella bellezza della loro maturità. Si tratta di una citazione esplicita degli autoritratti di Helmut Newton, nei quali il maestro posizionava sul set uno specchio dove le modelle potessero guardarsi per essere poi loro stesse a scattare la foto, con l'ausilio di un cable release. La differenza è che questa volta dietro la macchina fotografica c'è una donna, Collier Schorr, e che Schiffer (48 anni) e Seymour (51) non sono più le adolescenti di alcune tra le immagini più iconiche di Newton, ma donne reali e consapevoli. «Quando ritrai donne come Stephanie e Claudia, che rappresentano letteralmente il lessico della posa nella fotografia di moda - racconta Collier - ci sono atteggiamenti che vogliono o non vogliono fare. Non c'è nulla, in queste immagini, che Claudia non volesse fare, se non era convinta, semplicemente cambiava gesto». «In diversi casi - aggiunge Schiffer - sono stata io a scattare la foto, ovviamente dopo che era stata preparata da Collier». Negli scatti, dice Stephanie Seymour, «vedo una madre. Una moglie. Vedo tutte le cose che devo fare in una giornata. Vedo tutte le mie responsabilità»