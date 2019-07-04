Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada: «Perché una madre dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che una donna senza trucco è una mer**?»

Giovedì 4 Luglio 2019, 13:23 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 04-07-2019 13:38

Non solo leoni da tastiera contro Chiara Ferragni, ma anche persone in carne e ossa e madri di famiglia. In un lungo post su Instagram l'influencer più famosa d'Italia e moglie di Fedez ha raccontato un aneddoto singolare. È stata insultata per strada, mentre scendeva da un taxi, da una donna di circa 40 anni in compagnia di sua figlia. E tutto perché era senza trucco. L'episodio ha generato in lei una riflessione amara sui tempi che viviamo.«Ieri - racconta - mentre stavo scendendo da un taxi, una donna di 40 anni circa mi ha sorpreso con un commento terribile. Dopo avermi visto, in modo rumoroso, ha detto a sua figlia di circa 8 anni ‘Non darle attenzione, hai visto che sembra una m…da senza trucco?'».E dopo il racconto il commento e il ricordo di quanto è successo a sua sorella Valentina qualche giorno fa, criticata dagli haters per qualche chilo di troppo: «Perché sono spesso le donne ad avere questo atteggiamento con altre donne?... Ho chiesto ai fan se si fossero mai sentiti in colpa per dei commenti negativi sul loro corpo: l’89%ha detto di si. Non è pazzesco?...»E poi ha concluso parlando di suo figlio Leone e degli insegnamenti che vorrebbe tramansargli perché la vera bellezza viene da dentro. «Conosciamo la sensazione di non sentirsi al 100% di noi stessi, quindi perché provare a far sentire gli altri a disagio? Perché una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un'altra donna sembra una mer*** senza trucco invece di insegnarle che la bellezza viene dall'interno, dalla fiducia in se stessi e dall'amore per se stessi? Che tutti siano belli a modo loro, che un modello standard di bellezza non esiste più? Che un viso fresco e un sorriso vero sono meglio di qualsiasi tipo di trucco? Questo è quello che insegnerò a mio figlio, è quello che cerco di dire ogni giorno sui miei social media... Le donne vere si sostengono a vicenda. Insieme possiamo fare la differenza».