Coronavirus, Kate e William: «Pensiamo alle famiglie in difficoltà». E postano la foto di Lady D

Il messaggio di Kate e William alle famiglie che stanno attraversando l'emergenza del coronavirus. «Vi pensiamo in questi tempi difficili». L'occasione è il Mothering Sunday, «la domenica delle mamme», ricorrenza religiosa celebrata nelle chiese protestanti e cattoliche di diversi paesi di lingua inglese, che ora cade in tempi di coronavirus.
Coronavirus Napoli, per paura della pandemia partorisce in casa: mamma e bimbo stanno bene
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 • 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day. • Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
«Alle nuove mamme e a quelle più anziane, alle famiglie che passano la giornata insieme o divise, pensiamo a voi in questi tempi difficili», hanno scritto i duchi di Cambridge su Instagram, vicino ad una foto che i ritrae il futuro re e la futura regina con i figli George e Charlotte a cavalcioni mentre corrono su un prato. Vi sono anche foto delle loro mamme - la defunta principessa Diana e Carole Middleton - oltre ad una immagine del cartoncino d'auguri che il piccolo George ha inviato a sua madre per l'occasione.
Accanto alla foto di Kate e William, c'è anche quella di Diana con i figli William e Harry da piccoli, a Norfolk.
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 • 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day. • Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Ultimo aggiornamento: 13:33 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA