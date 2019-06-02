Dana Glowacka e il plank da 4 ore e 20 minuti: è il record mondiale femminile
Dana Glowacka, canadese di origini est-europee, ha dato dimostrazione della sua incredibile resistenza fisica durante la International Plank Training Conference negli Stati Uniti, dove erano presenti i rappresentanti del Guinness World Records.
My body experience at the ending line of 4 hours, 20 minutes a New World Record for a “Longest Female Abdominal Plank” #worldrecord #worldrecordevent #naperville #hotelarista #worldrecordplank #plank #strongbodystrongermind #strongcorestrongbody #getastrongcore #unbreakable #focus #mindest #tobe #todo #tosee #bodymindconnection #believeinyourself #trainyourmindandbody #georgehood #plankgirl #doyoga #ashtangayogalove #loveyoga #yogamontreal #poweryogacanada #canadayoga #yogaquebec #yoga #makesmefeelalive
Il risultato ottenuto da Dana Glowacka è incredibile, specialmente se si considera che il record precedente per una donna è stato superato di oltre un'ora: era stato fissato, nel 2015, da Maria Kalimera con il tempo di tre ore e quindici minuti.
Here’s time-laps footage of my entire plank for 4 hours and 20 minutes. I have been train for 4 years with George Hood. “4 years with 4 hours and 20 minutes done!” It takes the mind to keep the body up. ~ G.H. #worldrecord #worldrecordplank #georgehood #teamhood #worldplank #plankaroundtheworld #plankpose #plankworkout #plankstrong #strongyogi #yoga #yogapose #strongmindstrongbody #strongwomen #strongcorestrongbody #bodyweightworkout #feelstrong #feeltheyogahigh #mindseyefocus #plankgirl #doyoga #practicepracticepractice
