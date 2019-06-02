Il Mattino > Società > Persone

Dana Glowacka e il plank da 4 ore e 20 minuti: è il record mondiale femminile

Ben quattro ore e venti minuti di plank: quello di Dana Glowacka, personal trainer e istruttrice di yoga, è per grande distacco il nuovo record mondiale femminile. Questa donna dagli addominali d'acciaio, per soli sei minuti, ha anche sfiorato il primato assoluto, che attualmente è detenuto da un soldato cinese, Mao Weidong.



Dana Glowacka, canadese di origini est-europee, ha dato dimostrazione della sua incredibile resistenza fisica durante la International Plank Training Conference negli Stati Uniti, dove erano presenti i rappresentanti del Guinness World Records.
 

Il risultato ottenuto da Dana Glowacka è incredibile, specialmente se si considera che il record precedente per una donna è stato superato di oltre un'ora: era stato fissato, nel 2015, da Maria Kalimera con il tempo di tre ore e quindici minuti.
 
