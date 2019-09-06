Demi Lovato si mostra su Instagram senza ritocchi: «Non mi vergogno più del mio corpo»
"Questa è la mia più grande paura. Una mia foto in bikini. Ed indovinate un po', ho la cellulite!!! Sono letteralmente così stanca di vergognarmi del mio corpo, di modificarlo (sì, le altre foto di bikini sono state modificate e odio averlo fatto ma è la verità) in modo che gli altri pensino che sono la loro idea di ciò che è bello, ma non sono io. Voglio che questo nuovo capitolo della mia vita riguardi l'autenticità di ciò che sono piuttosto che cercare di soddisfare gli standard di qualcun altro. Quindi qui sono io, senza vergogna, senza paura e orgogliosa di possedere un corpo che ha combattuto così tanto e continuerà a stupirmi quando spero che un giorno partorirò”.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Demi Lovato racconta ai followers la sua gioia nel sentirsi libera di poter tornare al lavoro in tv, senza sottoporsi a massacranti allenamenti di fitness per rimettersi in forma ed ammette con sincerità di non volersi più privare “di una vera torta di compleanno piuttosto che optare per anguria e panna montata con le candele perché terrorizzata dalla torta. Comunque, qui sono io, reale, io mi amo. E dovresti amarti anche tu”.
Infine la cantante, che in passato ha rivelato la sua battaglia contro la dipendenza dalle droghe e dalla bulimia, anticipa i soliti “haters” e scrive ancora, rivolgendosi in particolare ad altre donne che faticano ad accettarsi “non sono entusiasta del mio aspetto, ma ne sono grata e a volte è il meglio che possa fare. Spero di ispirare qualcuno ad apprezzare il suo corpo oggi".
