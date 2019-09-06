Demi Lovato si mostra su Instagram senza ritocchi: «Non mi vergogno più del mio corpo»

Venerdì 6 Settembre 2019, 15:55 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 06-09-2019 16:01

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Posa da diva. Occhiali da sole e bikini tigrato. Demi Lovato si mostra in un post su Instagram, con coraggio e senza paura dei giudizi altrui. Ma soprattutto senza alcun foto ritocco per coprire le sue curve morbide e la cellulite. La cantante 27enne, durante il suo periodo di vacanza sull'isola di Bora Bora, in Polinesia, ha deciso di mostrare ai suoi fan e followers il suo corpo al naturale. Ed è lei stessa a spiegare il motivo della sua scelta nel post di commento alla foto."Questa è la mia più grande paura. Una mia foto in bikini. Ed indovinate un po', ho la cellulite!!! Sono letteralmente così stanca di vergognarmi del mio corpo, di modificarlo (sì, le altre foto di bikini sono state modificate e odio averlo fatto ma è la verità) in modo che gli altri pensino che sono la loro idea di ciò che è bello, ma non sono io. Voglio che questo nuovo capitolo della mia vita riguardi l'autenticità di ciò che sono piuttosto che cercare di soddisfare gli standard di qualcun altro. Quindi qui sono io, senza vergogna, senza paura e orgogliosa di possedere un corpo che ha combattuto così tanto e continuerà a stupirmi quando spero che un giorno partorirò”.Demi Lovato racconta ai followers la sua gioia nel sentirsi libera di poter tornare al lavoro in tv, senza sottoporsi a massacranti allenamenti di fitness per rimettersi in forma ed ammette con sincerità di non volersi più privare “di una vera torta di compleanno piuttosto che optare per anguria e panna montata con le candele perché terrorizzata dalla torta. Comunque, qui sono io, reale, io mi amo. E dovresti amarti anche tu”.Infine la cantante, che in passato ha rivelato la sua battaglia contro la dipendenza dalle droghe e dalla bulimia, anticipa i soliti “haters” e scrive ancora, rivolgendosi in particolare ad altre donne che faticano ad accettarsi “non sono entusiasta del mio aspetto, ma ne sono grata e a volte è il meglio che possa fare. Spero di ispirare qualcuno ad apprezzare il suo corpo oggi".