Morgan Miller posta una foto straziante: «Così è annegata mia figlia. Genitori, attenti alle piscine»
Un appello online firmato da due genitori consapevoli di quanto sia straziante perdere un figlio in tenerissima età e in quel modo. «È importante capire che il 70% degli annegamenti avviene quando si crede che i bambini non siano vicino all’acqua, quando si crede che siano nella stanza dei giochi o seduti sul divano a guardare la tv - si legge - Siate consapevoli dei rischi insiti nell’acqua e frapponete quante più barriere tra i bambini e la piscina».
I often find myself wanting to reach into videos and pictures and just pull you out. Searching for ways to bring you back so our family is whole again. So our hearts are whole again. We miss you so much, my love. ........ Parents, Grandparents, Siblings, Aunts and Uncles, EVERYONE....Please don’t rely on the visual stimulant of water to create your awareness/sense of urgency. Understand that almost 70% of drownings occur when your children are not expected to be near the water. When you think they are in the playroom or on the sofa watching tv. Always be aware of water and place as many barriers between your child and those bodies of water as possible (locks, door alarms, pool fences). None of us are immune to this devastatingly life changing statistic. It can happen so fast and forever change your world. #drowningprevention #helpspreadawareness #knowledgeispower #stopdrowningnow
Tra le foto pubblicate, anche una in cui si vede Morgan Miller con la figlioletta tra le braccia, mentre i medici cercano disperatamente di salvarla: un’immagine molto forte e un messaggio di amore verso la sua bambina.
I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love. I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.
