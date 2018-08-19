Morgan Miller posta una foto straziante: «Così è annegata mia figlia. Genitori, attenti alle piscine»

Domenica 19 Agosto 2018, 14:46 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 19-08-2018 15:55

Lo scorso 11 giugno il dramma della figlia Emeline, annegata, sconvolse il mondo: ora Bode Miller, l’ex campione di sci americano, e la moglie Morgan, modella e pallavolista, rompono il silenzio e postano alcune foto per mettere in guardia i genitori di ogni parte del mondo, per evitare che tragedie simili si ripetano.Un appello online firmato da due genitori consapevoli di quanto sia straziante perdere un figlio in tenerissima età e in quel modo. «È importante capire che il 70% degli annegamenti avviene quando si crede che i bambini non siano vicino all’acqua, quando si crede che siano nella stanza dei giochi o seduti sul divano a guardare la tv - si legge - Siate consapevoli dei rischi insiti nell’acqua e frapponete quante più barriere tra i bambini e la piscina».Tra le foto pubblicate, anche una in cui si vede Morgan Miller con la figlioletta tra le braccia, mentre i medici cercano disperatamente di salvarla: un’immagine molto forte e un messaggio di amore verso la sua bambina.