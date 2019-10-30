Greta Thunberg rifiuta un premio in denaro: «Dovete agire, non darmi soldi»

LEGGI ANCHE Greta Thunberg, la sorellina Bea vittima degli haters
Greta Thunberg ha motivato tramite i social la sua decisione di non ritirare quel premio, e lo ha fatto con un monito decisamente duro. «In questo momento mi trovo in California e non posso essere presente. Ringrazio il Consiglio Nordico per il premio, è un grandissimo onore, ma il movimento per il clima non ha bisogno di altri premi. Quello di cui abbiamo bisogno è che i politici e cittadini iniziano ad ascoltare gli scienziati più autorevoli sul clima» - ha spiegato Greta Thunberg - «I paesi nordici hanno una grande reputazione in tutto il mondo sui temi ambientali, ma non c'è da vantarsi né da usare belle parole. Perché quando analizziamo i dati delle emissioni e dell'impatto ambientale pro capite, compresi i nostri consumi e l'utilizzo di aerei e navi, la storia cambia».
La giovane attivista per l'ambiente non le manda certo a dire ai governi dei paesi nordici: «Secondo il WWF e il Global Footprint Network, in Svezia si vive come se avessimo altri quattro pianeti, e negli altri paesi non è diverso. La Norvegia, ad esempio, sta investendo su petrolio e gas naturali, senza considerare i livelli potenziali di emissioni di CO2. La scienza ha lanciato un allarme per evitare che le temperature globali salgano di 2°C, ma non ci sono risposte dall'altra parte. L'accordo di Parigi, firmato da tutti i paesi nordici, si basa sull'equità: questo significa che i paesi più ricchi devono dare l'esempio ed essere i primi a rispettarlo».
L'appello di Greta Thunberg si conclude così: «Apparteniamo ai paesi che hanno la possibilità di fare di più, ma i nostri paesi praticamente non fanno nulla. Finché non agirete secondo ciò che vi indica la scienza, io e il movimento Fridays for Future sceglieremo sempre di non accettare premi per la tutela dell'ambiente, né tantomeno il premio in denaro da 500mila corone svedesi. I miei migliori saluti».
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”