Greta Thunberg rifiuta un premio in denaro: «Dovete agire, non darmi soldi»

Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:47

, la giovane attivista svedese che ha ispirato il movimento studentesco globale deiper la tutela dell'ambiente e del futuro del pianeta, haper protesta contro l'inerzia dei vari paesi di fronte all'emergenza climatica e ambientale. Il premio, deciso dal(un ente sovranazionale che raggruppa Danimarca, Svezia, Finlandia, Norvegia e Islanda), aveva un importo pari a circa, ma l'adolescente svedese ha declinato l'offerta.ha motivato tramite i social la sua decisione di non ritirare quel premio, e lo ha fatto con un monito decisamente duro. «In questo momento mi trovo in California e non posso essere presente. Ringrazio il Consiglio Nordico per il premio, è un grandissimo onore, ma il movimento per il clima non ha bisogno di altri premi. Quello di cui abbiamo bisogno è che i politici e cittadini iniziano ad ascoltare gli scienziati più autorevoli sul clima» - ha spiegato- «I paesi nordici hanno una grande reputazione in tutto il mondo sui temi ambientali, ma non c'è da vantarsi né da usare belle parole. Perché quando analizziamo i dati delle emissioni e dell'impatto ambientale pro capite, compresi i nostri consumi e l'utilizzo di aerei e navi, la storia cambia».La giovane attivista per l'ambiente non le manda certo a dire ai: «Secondo il WWF e il Global Footprint Network, in Svezia si vive come se avessimo altri quattro pianeti, e negli altri paesi non è diverso. La Norvegia, ad esempio, sta investendo su petrolio e gas naturali, senza considerare i livelli potenziali di emissioni di CO2. La scienza ha lanciato un allarme per evitare che le temperature globali salgano di 2°C, ma non ci sono risposte dall'altra parte. L'accordo di Parigi, firmato da tutti i paesi nordici, si basa sull'equità: questo significa che i paesi più ricchi devono dare l'esempio ed essere i primi a rispettarlo».L'appello disi conclude così: «Apparteniamo ai paesi che hanno la possibilità di fare di più, ma i nostri paesi praticamente non fanno nulla. Finché non agirete secondo ciò che vi indica la scienza, io e il movimento Fridays for Future sceglieremo sempre di non accettare premi per la tutela dell'ambiente, né tantomeno il premio in denaro da 500mila corone svedesi. I miei migliori saluti».