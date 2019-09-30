Meghan Markle incontra le donne più influenti del Sudafrica: «È il momento di fare qualcosa»
Meghan Markle, omaggio alla studentessa violentata e uccisa in Sudafrica. «È un suo gesto privato»
“On Thursday we convened a meeting of minds - a group of women ranging from a legendary anti-apartheid activist, female parliamentarians, professors, educators and policy makers to discuss the rights of women in South Africa. In the lead up to this tour it weighed heavily on my heart to see the countless violations against women, and I wanted to spend my time on the ground learning about the situation at hand. One of the guests, Sophia Williams-De Bruyn was just 18 years old when in 1956 she led 20,000 women to march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest of apartheid pass laws. She is the last living leader of the march, and today, a symbol of those who fight for fundamental human rights - For her it is simple - she fights for what is right. Issues of gender inequality affect women throughout the world, independent of race, color, creed, or socioeconomic background. In the last week I’ve met with women from all walks of life - religious leaders such as the first female rabbi in Capetown, grassroots leaders in Nyanga at Mbokodo, community activists, parliamentarians, and so many more. In sitting down with these forward thinkers, it was abundantly clear - it is not enough to simply hope for a better future; the only way forward is “hope in action.” I’m eager to spend the next few days in South Africa continuing to learn, listen and absorb the resilience and optimism I’ve felt here.“ -Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex
Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:
LEGGI ANCHE Meghan Markle e Harry in Sudafrica
Si sono sedute insieme giovedì scorso, quando Meghan ha scoperto lati che non conosceva sullo stato dell'arte della legislazione a tutela femminile in Sud Africa. Leader del movimento anti-apartheid, membri del Parlamento, policy makers, professoresse ed educatrici. Le ha riunite proprio tutte. «Mentre mi preparavo a questo viaggio, sul mio cuore pesava particolarmente sapere delle innumerevoli violazioni contro le donne, e volevo passare del tempo sul campo per conoscere la situazione in prima persona», scrive sul profilo Sussex Royal.
“On Thursday we convened a meeting of minds - a group of women ranging from a legendary anti-apartheid activist, female parliamentarians, professors, educators and policy makers to discuss the rights of women in South Africa. In the lead up to this tour it weighed heavily on my heart to see the countless violations against women, and I wanted to spend my time on the ground learning about the situation at hand. One of the guests, Sophia Williams-De Bruyn was just 18 years old when in 1956 she led 20,000 women to march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest of apartheid pass laws. She is the last living leader of the march, and today, a symbol of those who fight for fundamental human rights - For her it is simple - she fights for what is right. Issues of gender inequality affect women throughout the world, independent of race, color, creed, or socioeconomic background. In the last week I’ve met with women from all walks of life - religious leaders such as the first female rabbi in Capetown, grassroots leaders in Nyanga at Mbokodo, community activists, parliamentarians, and so many more. In sitting down with these forward thinkers, it was abundantly clear - it is not enough to simply hope for a better future; the only way forward is “hope in action.” I’m eager to spend the next few days in South Africa continuing to learn, listen and absorb the resilience and optimism I’ve felt here.“ -Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex
Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:
LEGGI ANCHE Meghan Markle e Harry in Sudafrica
LEGGI ANCHE Meghan balla in Sudafrica e commuove con il suo discorso
All'evento, tra le partecipanti, c'era anche Sophia Williams-De Bruyn, attivista anti-apartheid che, nel 1956, quando aveva solo 18 anni, guidò 20mila donne in una storica marcia verso l'Union Building di Pretoria. Là, si scrisse la storia. Ad oggi, è l'unica organizzatrice del movimento ancora in vita. Tra le altre sedute al tavolo con la Duchessa, anche Nompendulo Mkatshwa, una delle più giovani donne di sempre a sedere tra i banchi del Parlamento, e Mamokgethi Phakeng, la prima donna nera ad ottenere un Phd in matematica nello Stato sud-africano. E su una cosa Meghan è certa: è arrivato il momento di fare qualcosa. «Sedendomi allo stesso tavolo di queste libere pensatrici, era più che ovvio che non è abbastanza sperare in un futuro migliore», ha scritto su Instagram, «alla speranza va accompagnata l'azione».
Hello Malawi 🇲🇼, it’s South Africa 🇿🇦 calling! Another incredible day on #RoyalVisitAfrica as The Duke arrived in Malawi, with The Duchess joining him via Skype to speak to women and girls who went to school with the support of CAMA and @camfed. Afterwards, The Duke was able to meet President Peter Mutharika and thank him for the wonderful welcome in his country. Today, The Duchess of Sussex linked up with Nalikule College, Lilongwe, to join The Duke and an amazing group of women who attended school through the help @camfed and its 20-year-old alumni network CAMA. These CAMA women are part of a major network across Africa, which has 140,000 members and 17,500 in Malawi alone. These positive female role models, leaders and entrepreneurs, are working to lift their communities out of poverty. Money distributed by CAMA goes directly to each of their alumni, who then use their own resources to support another three children to attend school. Along with support from the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, CAMA and @camfed are changing the lives of many young girls though education and empowerment. As President and Vice President of the QCT, The Duke and Duchess both believe in the power of education to empower young girls, and change society as a whole. #RoyalVisitMalawi #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Video©️SussexRoyal
Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:
LEGGI ANCHE Harry e Meghan in Sudafrica: è il primo viaggio all'estero con Archie
Prima di questo «incontro tra menti», come lo chiama lei, la Markle aveva già fissato come primo obbiettivo del viaggio la voglia di comprendere e analizzare il perchè di piaghe dilaganti come le violenze di genere. Tra le tappe, la visita al luogo dell'omicidio della 19enne Uyinene Mrwetyana, studentessa stuprata e poi uccisa a Città del Capo, forse da un postino del luogo. Là, ha lasciato un fiocco colorato e un bigliettino con su scritto «Harry e Meghan, 26 settembre 2019». E poi, in lingua Xhosa, il dialetto parlato in quella zona, «Siamo insieme in questa situazione».
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext
Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:
LEGGI ANCHE Harry come mamma Lady Diana, il principe sui campi di mine in Angola
La Markle, arrivata nella cittadina di Nyanga, ha tenuto a rendere chiaro a tutti il perchè del suo interesse. «Mentre sono qui con mio marito in quanto membro della Famiglia Reale, voglio che sappiate che per quanto mi riguarda io sono qua perchè madre, moglie, donna di colore e vostra sorella». Altra tappa del suo viaggio, accompagnata dal Principe Harry, è stato l'incontro con un gruppo di donne che hanno potuto istruirsi grazie alla Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) e la sua rete di allunne, la CAMA.
Today, The Duchess of Sussex linked up with Nalikule College, Lilongwe, to join The Duke and an amazing group of women who attended school through the help @camfed and its 20-year-old alumni network CAMA. These CAMA women are part of a major network across Africa, which has 140,000 members and 17,500 in Malawi alone. These positive female role models, leaders and entrepreneurs, are working to lift their communities out of poverty. Money distributed by CAMA goes directly to each of their alumni, who then use their own resources to support another three children to attend school. Along with support from the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, CAMA and @camfed are changing the lives of many young girls though education and empowerment. As President and Vice President of the QCT, The Duke and Duchess both believe in the power of education to empower young girls, and change society as a whole. #RoyalVisitMalawi #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
ACCEDI AL MATTINO
oppure usa i dati del tuo account