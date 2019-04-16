Meghan Markle ha già partorito, il secondo indizio arriva dalla pagina ufficiale della coppia reale
Mentre tutto il Regno Unito attende la lieta novella sulla pagina Instagram di Meghan e Harry è stato pubblicato un post per ringraziare i sudditi che hanno inviato offerte che saranno devolute alle varie associazioni benefiche: «A nome del Duca e della Duchessa (e di Baby Sussex) vi ringraziamo». Segue poi un elenco delle donazioni fatte a nome del bambino, di cui, per la prima volta, se ne parla come già nato e non come nascituro.
In effetti la gravidanza di Meghan dovrebbe essere agli sgoccioli e non è certo da escludersi che il bimbo potrebbe essere nato. La riservatezza voluta dai duchi per la nascita onon è infatti mai stata specificata, quindi sorgono molti interrogativi. Meghan vuole solo evitare la sua apparizione pubblica o posticipare l'annuncio della nascita? Nessuno lo ha mai specificato e, intanto, l'attesa cresce. Secondo il Daily Mail è probabile che il nascituro possa essere mostrato tra il venerdì e la domenica di Pasqua, che coincide con il compleanno della Regina Elisabetta.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
