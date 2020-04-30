Meghan Markle in quarantena a Los Angeles aiuta le donne in cerca di lavoro

Meghan Markle in quarantena aiuta le donne in cerca di lavoro. L’ex attrice americana, da Los Angeles dove è in quarantena con il marito Harry e il figlio Archie, si è collegata via Zoom con Smart Work, l'associazione di cui è madrina da quando era ancora duchessa e membro della Royal Family a tutti gli effetti. «Nel corso degli anni è stato un onore conoscere così tante donne di talento attraverso la rete di Smart Works e imparare qualcosa da loro», dice Meghan durante una videochiamata. «Durante questa pandemia, è incredibile il lavoro che sta facendo Smart Works per continuare a supportare le donne anche da remoto, dando loro la fiducia necessaria per avere successo».

La loro capacità di continuare a dare forza alle donne e aiutarle a sfruttare la fiducia necessaria per avere successo in questo periodo è stimolante

Duchessa del Sussex. Meghan Markle accusa Kate Middleton: «È lei la favorita della famiglia reale» Meghan Markle, l'indiscrezione choc: «E' scappata da Londra per colpa di Kate Middleton...» Da sei settimane l'associazione fornisce un servizio virtuale e ha già offerto 200 ore di supporto. Meghan si è collegata con una ragazza che avrebbe dovuto sostenere un colloquio di lavoro e l'ha incoraggiata: «Sei un faro di speranza, adesso è necessario concentrarsi sulla prova da superare». La ragazza ha ringraziato la duchessa e Smart works

per aver reso possibile tutto ciò per le donne in tutto il Regno Unito, perché vedere un simile lavoro è davvero stimolante ed edificante. E grazie per i consigli super utili per l'intervista: li userò per gli anni a venire!.

», questo il messaggio della».

Meghan Markle è madrina di Smart Works dal 2019. Il 10 gennaio dello scorso anno, infatti, la regina Elisabetta ha affidato a Meghan la presidenza onoraria di due associazioni supportate per anni da Sua Maestà (The National Theatre e The Association of Commonwealth Universities), oltre alla gestione autonoma del patronage delle charities Mayhew e – appunto – Smart Works.



