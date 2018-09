La modella curvy respinta dal locale: «Hai troppe amiche grasse», e scoppia la polemica

LONDON'S MAYFAIR CLUBS DO NOT ACCEPT GROUP PARTIES IF A GROUP CONSISTS OF MORE THAN 3 PLUS SIZE WOMEN - @kaisasparkle was told from a party promoter company that if she wants to have her birthday party in London with her friends, then the famous Mayfair Clubs of London have the rule that she can only bring 2-3 plus size people in. She wants to invite 10 friends and reading that shocked her. SWIPE TO SEE THE CHAT WITH THE PROMOTER. Even if she can pay for it, if she has more than 3 plus size women in her group, she won't be allowed to get in. THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO ADRESS THE FAT SHAMING ISSUE!!! NOT BECAUSE I ENJOY DOING THIS, I ACTUALLY HATE IT. YET, WHAT I HATE MORE THAN POINTING OUT THE ISSUE IS THINKING ABOUT HOW MANY PLUS SIZE WOMEN DON'T DARE TO ENJOY THEIR LIFE, BECAUSE THEY ARE SCARED OF GETTING FAT SHAMED. This is so unfair!Partying is allowed for all!!!! 🙄 #shaming #styleandcurve #stopfatshaming #bullying #stopbullying #lovethyneighbor #london #mayfairclubs -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ Photographer: @mfg_prophoto Muah: @elisamigliorini82 Videographer: @osk_vid

