Baby atleta di 11 anni vince tre medaglie correndo con le finte Nike cucite sul piede

Inspiring fighting spirit even though she did not have shoes.

"11yo girl wins gold medals in 'Nikes' made out of tape"

Rhea Bullos is a Filipino athlete, a runner. This girl is from Iloilo City, Philippines. https://t.co/7gNf33i5YG

— Shaun Pilapil - Actor | Artist (@ShaunPilapil) December 13, 2019