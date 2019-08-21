«Sono vegana», la blogger stronca il ristorante di lusso a Polignano e i suoi followers la scaricano
Il motivo? Il menù, ovvero un tasto molto dolente per lei che è vegana. Ai suoi quasi 2 milioni di followers, Nicole ha raccontato come avesse prenotato tre mesi prima fornendo una lista di richieste legate proprio al suo essere vegana e alle sue intolleranze a glutine, cocco e anacardi. Richieste cadute però nel vuoto, a quanto ha raccontato in un suo lungo post.
«All’arrivo la vista è stata mozzafiato - ha scritto - ma quando ci siamo seduti ci hanno detto che non poteva essere cucinato nulla al di fuori del menù. Alla fine ho mangiato una ciotolina di fagioli, due piccole fette di verdura e un piatto di frutta come dessert: questo posto non vale quel denaro, meglio un ristorante locale da 15 euro». Oltre al danno c’è stata infatti la beffa: nonostante abbia mangiato pochissimo, il prezzo della cena è stato di 180 euro.
I was conflicted posting this; I am aware there are far worse things happening in the world but I am also aware that many of you look to my account as a travel guide and may book places as a result. I don’t like to be part of any form of negativity but I felt compelled to share my experience after so many of you asked where this place was because you wanted to visit. For me, this place was the worst dining experience I have ever had. We were so excited a table was available during our dates, and even after reading the mixed reviews we decided to try it anyway as we saw it is a once in a lifetime experience. I gave them my list of food requirements (I am vegan, with severe gluten, cashew and coconut intolerances) when I made a reservation three months in advance. Upon arrival, the view took our breath away, it truly is serene, but as soon as we sat down we were told the kitchen had not and could not prepare anything not on the set menu. I am used to not being able to eat most options on a menu, but as this was a “fine dining experience” and they asked for my food requirements well in advance, I was frustrated to hear I would still need to pay $180 euros for the set menu, much of which I could not eat. I ended up eating a tiny bowl of beans, two slices of vegetables and was offered a fruit plate as dessert, which I did not eat. The customer service was terrible and I was further disappointed when the staff and the chef would not acknowledge the situation. Beyond my experience, my girlfriend got the normal set menu and found it underwhelming. We are no food critics, but this food seemed to fall victim to a fancy restaurant trying to create fancy food but completely missing the mark and offering bizarre and confusing food as a result. For me, this place is not worth the money even despite the fantastic view. If you are willing to pay just to take photos, then sure, go visit, the photos will be beautiful, but if you’re like us and just appreciate good service and delicious food, then I would highly suggest going to a local restaurant and ordering the $15 euro mouthwatering pasta that was easily better than what we found here for twelve times the price 💔 x
Il racconto della blogger però ha fatto andare su tutte le furie il proprietario del ristorante, Modesto Scagliusi: «Abbiamo un menu vegano, senza glutine e gli altri elementi a cui era intollerante, che le abbiamo dato e da cui ha potuto ordinare. Ovviamente il gradimento della cucina è soggettivo, ma una rondine non fa primavera», ha detto, smentendo in parte la versione della influencer australiana.
Scagliusi non è stato però l’unico a restare contrariato dalla recensione negativa della Warne: tra i commenti più di qualcuno ha sottolineato la contraddizione tra il suo scattarsi un selfie in un posto da sogno come quello, e lasciare poi un commento negativo sulla propria esperienza. Sebbene spesso e volentieri stroncare un ristorante di lusso porti followers e applausi da chi non si può permettere di andarci, non è stato questo il caso e Nicole si è imbattuta in un clamoroso autogol.
