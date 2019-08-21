«Sono vegana», la blogger stronca il ristorante di lusso a Polignano e i suoi followers la scaricano

Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2019, 16:15 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 21-08-2019 17:29

Polignano a Mare è ormai una meta obbligata per chi visita la Puglia: Grotta Palazzese, un ristorante scavato in una grotta, ne è uno dei posti più suggestivi e ricercati anche da blogger e influencer. È il caso di Nicole Warne, australiana, blogger di moda, che sui suoi social ha raccontato la sua esperienza proprio a Grotta Palazzese, stroncandola in pieno.Il motivo? Il menù, ovvero un tasto molto dolente per lei che è vegana. Ai suoi quasi 2 milioni di followers, Nicole ha raccontato come avesse prenotato tre mesi prima fornendo una lista di richieste legate proprio al suo essere vegana e alle sue intolleranze a glutine, cocco e anacardi. Richieste cadute però nel vuoto, a quanto ha raccontato in un suo lungo post.«All’arrivo la vista è stata mozzafiato - ha scritto - ma quando ci siamo seduti ci hanno detto che non poteva essere cucinato nulla al di fuori del menù. Alla fine ho mangiato una ciotolina di fagioli, due piccole fette di verdura e un piatto di frutta come dessert: questo posto non vale quel denaro, meglio un ristorante locale da 15 euro». Oltre al danno c’è stata infatti la beffa: nonostante abbia mangiato pochissimo, il prezzo della cena è stato di 180 euro.Il racconto della blogger però ha fatto andare su tutte le furie il proprietario del ristorante, Modesto Scagliusi: «Abbiamo un menu vegano, senza glutine e gli altri elementi a cui era intollerante, che le abbiamo dato e da cui ha potuto ordinare. Ovviamente il gradimento della cucina è soggettivo, ma una rondine non fa primavera», ha detto, smentendo in parte la versione della influencer australiana.Scagliusi non è stato però l’unico a restare contrariato dalla recensione negativa della Warne: tra i commenti più di qualcuno ha sottolineato la contraddizione tra il suo scattarsi un selfie in un posto da sogno come quello, e lasciare poi un commento negativo sulla propria esperienza. Sebbene spesso e volentieri stroncare un ristorante di lusso porti followers e applausi da chi non si può permettere di andarci, non è stato questo il caso e Nicole si è imbattuta in un clamoroso autogol.