Celebrato il primo Royal Wedding gay della storia: chi sono gli sposi e la reazione della famiglia reale
Nessuna presa di posizione ufficiale al riguardo è trapelata da Buckingham Palace, un silenzio che si è protratto anche in occasione del matrimonio che non ha visto presente alcun membro della famiglia. Un messaggio di disappunto? Una presa di distanze? O nessuno è stato invitato per evitare imbarazzi a corte? Non si hanno conferme a riguardo ma certo l'evento non è stato pubblicizzato dal palazzo reale.
Well we did it finally! It was an amazing day despite the miserable British weather. Fabulous service conducted by Trish Harrogate, chief Registrar for Devon, who set the perfect but lighthearted tone for what is a serious occasion. The accompanying gospel choir were amazing. Thank you so much to Bristol’s Teachers Rock Choir for your superb singing. Most importantly a massive thanks to my 3 gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive, without their support this could never have happened! And finally the biggest thank you to James for being just perfect......#wedidit #wonderfulday #despitetherain
Un post condiviso da Ivar (@ivar_mountbatten) in data:
La cerimonia è avvenuta di fronte a circa sessanta persone, nel verde della tenuta di Lord Mountbatten. Presenti anche le sue tre figlie di Ella, di 22 anni, Alix di 20 anni, e Luli, 15 anni, nate dal matrimonio con Penny Thompson terminato 5 anni fa. I due sono comunque in ottimi rapporti e la donna era a conoscenza dell'orientamento sessuale del marito. Quello di Lord Ivar Mountbatten, nel 2016, è stato il primo coming out della storia della Royal Family. La relazione con l'attuale compagno dura invece da due anni.
What a weekend, just coming down from the high now. James had to operate the flight to Rio yesterday so as my work trip was cancelled this week I decided to go with him. Now lying by the pool in Sunny Brazil reliving the weekend! Teachers Rock Choir were just superb, both in the chapel and at the reception after. #gospelsingers #teachersrockchoir #happyclappy #seejamesmove #hewiggledhisbum #buthestillcantdance
Un post condiviso da Ivar (@ivar_mountbatten) in data:
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
ACCEDI AL MATTINO
oppure usa i dati del tuo account