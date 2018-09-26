Celebrato il primo Royal Wedding gay della storia: chi sono gli sposi e la reazione della famiglia reale

MercoledÃ¬ 26 Settembre 2018, 12:51 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 26-09-2018 13:02

È stato celebrato, lontano dai riflettori, il primo Royal Wedding gay della storia della Corona britannica. Le nozze sono avvenute nella cappella privata di Bridwell Park, nel Devon. Gli sposini sono Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cugino della regina Elisabetta, e il compagno James Coyle. Ma come ha reagito la famiglia reale?Nessuna presa di posizione ufficiale al riguardo è trapelata da Buckingham Palace, un silenzio che si è protratto anche in occasione del matrimonio che non ha visto presente alcun membro della famiglia. Un messaggio di disappunto? Una presa di distanze? O nessuno è stato invitato per evitare imbarazzi a corte? Non si hanno conferme a riguardo ma certo l'evento non è stato pubblicizzato dal palazzo reale.La cerimonia è avvenuta di fronte a circa sessanta persone, nel verde della tenuta di Lord Mountbatten. Presenti anche le sue tre figlie di Ella, di 22 anni, Alix di 20 anni, e Luli, 15 anni, nate dal matrimonio con Penny Thompson terminato 5 anni fa. I due sono comunque in ottimi rapporti e la donna era a conoscenza dell'orientamento sessuale del marito. Quello di Lord Ivar Mountbatten, nel 2016, è stato il primo coming out della storia della Royal Family. La relazione con l'attuale compagno dura invece da due anni.