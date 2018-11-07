Il Mattino > Società > Persone

Ruba i dati bancari della ex e va a Parigi con un'altra. La vendetta di lei è spettacolare

di Domenico Zurlo
Si erano frequentati per un paio di mesi, ma il loro non era un grande amore. Così quando tra Angel Exford, 29 anni, e Michael Fehsenfeld, 26, la relazione è finita, la ragazza non si è poi data troppa pena: non subito almeno, dato che la vera sorpresa negativa per lei è arrivata un mese dopo la loro rottura. La storia è stata raccontata in un thread su Twitter dalla stessa Angel (Nee Cee, @blessed_angell il suo nickname), con l’hashtag #fraudbae.

Ciò che le è accaduto ha dell’incredibile, una vera e propria trama da film: ma non c’è nulla di finto, è tutto vero. Lo raccontano quasi tutti i tabloid inglesi, tra cui il Daily Mail. Tutto nasce alla fine di settembre, quando dopo due mesi insieme e tanta passione (Eravamo come una casa in fiamme, dice lei), Angel inizia a sospettare che MIchael abbia un’altra. «Gli chiesi di questa ragazza di Bristol, lui mi disse che era solo un’amica», ricorda.
Ma un bel giorno succede qualcosa di strano: la coppia organizza una gita fuori porta con la migliore amica di Angel e il suo compagno, ma Michael all’ultimo momento si tira indietro: «Ho perso il portafogli, ho bloccato le mie carte, non so che fare», dice alla ragazza, che si impietosisce e per risolvere la situazione gli dà le credenziali della sua carta di credito. «Quella sera ho offerto tutto io, gli ho prestato 80 sterline», scrive Angel.
Ma dal giorno dopo, Michael fa finta di niente. La ragazza si sente presa in giro, scatta una lite, la relazione finisce. Non più di una settimana dopo, lui posta sui suoi social le foto e i video del suo weekend insieme ad un’altra ragazza: Angel ci rimane male, lui la blocca ovunque, il finale tipico di tante relazioni amorose che non trovano un lieto fine. Ma un mese dopo succede dell’altro.

LA SORPRESA - Quando Angel riceve l’estratto conto della sua carta di credito, infatti, arriva la sorpresa choc: spuntano centinaia di sterline di spese che Angel non ricordava di aver fatto. Abbonamenti a Sky, cene, ma soprattutto biglietti aerei. La ragazza indaga e scopre che qualcuno ha prenotato un volo da Londra a Parigi, andata e ritorno, per due persone: nell’estratto conto riesce a risalire al numero della prenotazione, e da quel numero cosa si scopre? Che a prenotare quel volo è stato proprio Michael, insieme alla sua nuova fidanzata.
Oltre al volo il giovane, con la carta della sua ex, aveva pagato anche l’albergo, fiori mandati a sorpresa per lei a lavoro e persino i biglietti per entrare al Louvre. Così Angel inizia a pensare a come potersi vendicare di quell’uomo che l’ha presa in giro sin dal primo momento: «Deve aver architettato tutto per guadagnarsi la mia fiducia e derubarmi - scrive in uno dei suoi tweet - ma ha cercato di prendere in giro la persona sbagliata».
LA VENDETTA - La vendetta è un piatto che va servito freddo. Così Angel e le sue amiche pensano bene a come reagire a questo affronto, e realizzano che il modo migliore è solo uno: denunciarlo e farlo arrestare proprio mentre sta partendo per Parigi con la sua nuova fidanzata, a spese della sua ex. Dichiarato colpevole al Camberwell Green Magistrates Court il 22 ottobre, è stato poi condannato ad una pena di 26 settimane, sospesa per due anni, e a 150 ore di servizi sociali.
«La polizia è rimasta molto colpita dalla precisione delle nostre indagini - continua Angel nel suo racconto su Twitter - Michael pensava di fare il furbo posticipando il suo volo di un’ora, ma non ci è riuscito». Il ragazzo tra l’altro sui social non lesinava il suo entusiasmo per la vacanza a Parigi con la sua nuova fiamma, e una sera aveva addirittura lanciato un appello ai suoi followers: «Chi vuole andare a cena fuori? Offro io», aveva scritto. Offro, si fa per dire.
