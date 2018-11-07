Ruba i dati bancari della ex e va a Parigi con un'altra. La vendetta di lei è spettacolare
Ciò che le è accaduto ha dell’incredibile, una vera e propria trama da film: ma non c’è nulla di finto, è tutto vero. Lo raccontano quasi tutti i tabloid inglesi, tra cui il Daily Mail. Tutto nasce alla fine di settembre, quando dopo due mesi insieme e tanta passione (Eravamo come una casa in fiamme, dice lei), Angel inizia a sospettare che MIchael abbia un’altra. «Gli chiesi di questa ragazza di Bristol, lui mi disse che era solo un’amica», ricorda.
**Part 1**— NeeCee ✨ (@blessed_angell) 31 ottobre 2018
Aight, Boom, so this is a thread about how @michael_modern stole my bank details and spent over £1200 of MY money to impress HIS girlfriend, including receipts.
Story time ☕️ sit tight. I have time today. pic.twitter.com/HdrisWOWML
Loool enjoy the entertainment 😂— Michael Modern (@michael_modern) 31 ottobre 2018
**Part 2**— NeeCee ✨ (@blessed_angell) 31 ottobre 2018
It wasn’t even about the money anymore, somebody needs to humble this guy... it’s principle!
Whether I got the money back or not is totally irrelevant at this point.
He underestimated me and insulted my intelligence, that shit can’t run.
Today he has met his match! pic.twitter.com/qhad2fpIIK
LA SORPRESA - Quando Angel riceve l’estratto conto della sua carta di credito, infatti, arriva la sorpresa choc: spuntano centinaia di sterline di spese che Angel non ricordava di aver fatto. Abbonamenti a Sky, cene, ma soprattutto biglietti aerei. La ragazza indaga e scopre che qualcuno ha prenotato un volo da Londra a Parigi, andata e ritorno, per due persone: nell’estratto conto riesce a risalire al numero della prenotazione, e da quel numero cosa si scopre? Che a prenotare quel volo è stato proprio Michael, insieme alla sua nuova fidanzata.
New beginnings 🙏🏾 #fraudbae pic.twitter.com/hgSZNmgr5M— Michael Modern (@michael_modern) 6 novembre 2018
So tell us how the weekend went down lol.....Prison ...here I come lol #FraudBae pic.twitter.com/aNqf0axH53— exxxy_akaflo (@Exxy21051804) 6 novembre 2018
#fraudbae pic.twitter.com/oPShqscfuN— Michael Modern (@michael_modern) 2 novembre 2018
Lastnight I was at a house party... a guy pulls his phone out -— NeeCee ✨ (@blessed_angell) 4 novembre 2018
Him: “Yo babes let me get your number real quick”
Me: “No sorry I have a boyfriend”
Him: “Don’t lie I know you single, you’re that fraudbae ting” 🤦🏽♀️😂
Nah man I want my life back ffs 😂😂😂 #FraudBae
