Sigaretta elettronica, ragazza su Instagram mostra il suo calvario: «Svapavo, ho rischiato la vita»

La 18enne Simah Herman ha seriamente rischiato la vita per colpa della sua dipendenza da "svapo". La giovane americana ha dovuto fronteggiare un'insufficienza polmonare che, per poco, non l'ha uccisa, costringendola al coma farmacologico. Ora che il peggio è alle spalle, Simah ha pubblicato su Instagram una serie di foto in cui, ancora intubata, annuncia di voler cominciare una campagna contro la sigaretta elettronica. La ragazza, riporta Daily Mail, ha ammesso di aver svapato «costantemente tutto il giorno, tutti i giorni» per un paio d'anni e di aver sempre preferito la sigaretta elettronica a quella tradizionale per il sapore.

Su Instagram la ragazza di New York ha raccontato il suo calvario: «Circa 2 anni fa ho iniziato ad avere problemi di nausea, che si sono trasformati in incapacità di mangiare, dormire e vivere normalmente. Due settimane fa ho iniziato ad avere difficoltà a respirare. Ci sono volute 48 ore perché i miei polmoni collassassero, il che mi ha portato ad essere intubata. Tutto questo è a causa dello svapo». Ora Simah sta meglio e intende impegnarsi in prima persona per sensibilizzare gli altri sui pericoli della sigaretta elettronica: «Lo svapo è pubblicizzato come "un'alternativa più sana al fumo" ma è falso. Può essere fatale sia che si tratti di nicotina che di vaporizzazione».

«Sono stata fortunata - prosegue - i dottori non pensavano che ce l'avrei fatta». E aggiunge: «Non è facile smettere, la nicotina è una sostanza chimica molto potente, ma più svapi, più è probabile che tu finisca come me. Agisci e non lasciare che ciò accada. Per favore, dì alla tua famiglia e ai tuoi amici i pericoli dello svapo perché nessuno si rende conto fino a quando non si trovano in una situazione così grave». E conclude con un appello: «Sto condividendo la mia storia, quindi non devi vivere anche tu la tua. Chiedi aiuto per favore e se hai bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare sono qui per aiutare chiunque ne abbia bisogno. Non lasciare che lo svapo vinca. Riprenditi la vita e smetti di fumare. Non ne vale la pena».



